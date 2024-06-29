Hurricane Beryl Updates: Hurricane Warning remains in effect for

As Hurricane Beryl continues to intensify, it is expected to become a major hurricane before reaching Barbados late Sunday night. Therefore, the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) has advised that a hurricane warning remains in effect for Barbados.

Hurricane Beryl continued to strengthen during the day and at 8:00pm, today, Saturday, June 29, was located near 10.2N 50.3W or about 1060 km (660 miles) east-southeast of Barbados.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to 80 MPH (130 KM/H). Present movement is towards the west at 22 MPH (35 KM/H). The minimum central pressure is 990mb. Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 20 km (10 miles) from the center and tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 95km (60 miles).

On the current projected track, the center of Beryl is expected to pass 55 miles (88 km) south of Barbados. The island is expected to feel the impacts associated with this system as early as late Sunday night into early Monday morning, July 1.

****Hazard Info****

Possible Impacts

During the passage of Beryl, hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall will cause flash flooding, and severe thunderstorm activity is likely to result in multiple interruptions to power utilities and services. Marine conditions will be hazardous ahead of and during the passage of Beryl. A small craft and high surf warning remains in effect for above-normal sea swells.

What you should do

The public is encouraged to follow the advice provided by the Department of Emergency Management and other local officials in addition to monitoring the BMS, DEM and GIS websites, their respective social media pages, and the local media networks for further information on Beryl.

The next update will be at 11:00pm today.

For more information specific to your area, persons are encouraged to visit https://www.barbadosweather.org/windBarResp.php, the BMS social media pages, or call the hotline at 976-2376 or the office at 535-0022.