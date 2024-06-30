Hurricane Beryl Updates: Hurricane Beryl continues to intensify

Hurricane Beryl continues to intensify as a category 3 hurricane.

Therefore, the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) is informing members of the public that a hurricane warning remains in effect for Barbados.

At 11:00am today, Sunday, June 30, 2024 the eye was located near 10.7N 54.9W or about 550 km (340 miles) east-southeast of Barbados.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to 120 MPH (195 Km/h). The system continues its westward motion at 21 MPH (33 Km/h). The minimum central pressure is 964mb. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 km (30 miles) from the center and tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 km (115 miles).

The hurricane hunter is still investigating the system and has found storm-force winds in the outer bands ahead of the system. Taking this into account, storm-force winds are expected before midnight on July 1, 2024. The center of Beryl is expected to pass about 75 miles (120 km) south of Barbados sometime early Monday morning, July 1, 2024.

During the passage of Beryl hurricane-force winds, heavy rainfall with accumulations of 1 to 3 inches which could cause flash flooding and some severe thunderstorm activity is likely to impact the island. Additionally, marine conditions are expected to significantly deteriorate tonight.

The public is encouraged to monitor the BMS, DEM and GIS websites, their respective social media pages, and the local media networks for further information on Beryl.

The next update will be at 2:00pm, today Sunday, June 30.

For more information specific to your area, persons are encouraged to visit https://www.barbadosweather.org/windBarResp.php, BMS social media pages, hotline at 976-2376, or their office at 535-0022.