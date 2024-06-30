Hurricane Beryl Updates: Feeder band to bring showers and gusty winds

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) is informing members of the public that a hurricane warning remains in effect for Barbados.

The center of Beryl is expected to pass about 80 miles (130 km) south of Barbados early Monday morning July 1, 2024. A feeder band associated with Beryl will bring showers and gusty winds up to storm force around 9:00pm tonight.

During the passage of Beryl, storm-force winds gusting to hurricane force strength are extremely likely. Heavy rainfall with accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are anticipated which could cause flash-flooding. Additionally, marine conditions are expected to significantly deteriorate tonight.

The public is encouraged to monitor the BMS, DEM and GIS websites, their respective social media pages, and the local media networks for further information on Beryl.

At 8:00pm tonight, Sunday, June 30, 2024 the eye was located near 11.2N 57.3W or about 320 km (200 miles) southeast of Barbados.

Maximum sustained winds are 130 MPH (215 Km/h). The system has slightly changed direction and slowed down to west�northwestward at 18 MPH (30 km/h). The minimum central pressure remains at 958mb. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 km (30 miles) from the center and tropical storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 km (115 miles).

For more information specific to your area, persons are encouraged to visit https://www.barbadosweather.org/windBarResp.php, BMS social media pages, hotline at 976-2376 or the office at 535-0022.