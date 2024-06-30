Hurricane Beryl Updates: Airport closure

Due to the passing of hurricane Beryl, the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA) will be closed from 7:00pm, today, Sunday, June 30, 2024, until further notice.

This was announced earlier today by GAIA’s Corporate Communications Specialist Sharleen Browne.

For additional updates on flight information, the GAIA advised passengers to contact their respective airlines directly.

The GAIA further urged everyone on island to take all necessary precautions to ensure their safety during this time.

Persons are also encouraged to stay tuned to official channels for further updates.