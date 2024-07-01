Hurricane Beryl: Small craft and high surf warning remains in effect

Large swell heights are forecast for this afternoon as Hurricane Beryl continues to affect the island.

Beryl has brought hazardous sea conditions across the marine area of Barbados overnight and into today, Monday, July 1, 2024.

Due to the nature of this system, large open water swells will continue to be hazardous to vessels with overtopping of waves onto property and roads in very close proximity to shorelines is expected to continue today with a gradual decrease tonight.

Therefore, the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) has advised that the small craft and high surf warning remains in effect for Barbados.

****Hazard Info****

Swell heights of 3.5m to 4.0m (11 ft -13 ft) are forecast for the period.

Marine users are encouraged to monitor the BMS, DEM and GIS websites and their respective social media pages along with the local media networks for further information on what to do.

General Information

A small-craft warning is issued when sustained winds of 25 to 33 knots and/or sea swells greater than 3 metres (greater than 10 feet) and/or reduced visibility (less than 5 km) are affecting or forecast to affect the marine area within the next 36 hours.

A high-Surf warning is issued when breaking wave action results or is forecast to result in an especially heightened threat to life and property within the surf zone during the next 36 hours.

This High Surf and Small Craft warning was updated at 12:30pm today, July 1, 2024, and will be updated at 6:00pm today, July 1, 2024.