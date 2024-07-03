Hurricane Beryl: Getting aid to Grenada, St Vincent & the Grenadines

As Grenada and St Vincent and the Grenadines continue to grapple with the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, many nations, organisations and charities have pledged their resources to help wherever possible.

Please see below for a list of resources that can be used to send aid to these countries.

In Trinidad, a large fishing vessel owned by Island Hoppers is planning to deliver relief goods to Carriacou. If you are interested in contributing water and foodstuff, please deliver at Tardieu Marine in Chaguaramas before 7pm or call Mrs Ragbir at 4629481 for pick up in surrounding areas.

Is There Not A Cause (ITNAC), another Trindadian based organisation is also set to deliver aid to food items, toiletries, baby supplies, new undergarments and cleaning supplies. You can call 868-715-6221, 868-742-1879, 868-760-6308, 868-394-2042 for more information.

Habitat for Humanity is also on hand to do site visits for home restoration works. Fill out this form to schedule a site visit.

Capitol Signal in Carenage and Mileage Mack in Mucurapo are assisting in sending aid to both Grenada and St Vincent and the Grenadines. For more information, call Joanne at 868-732-3482. Cocobel Chocolate is also part of this initiative, and items can be dropped off at their location on #37 Fitt Street, Woodbook.

Citizens are invited to donate the following:

Basic Necessities

Water: Clean drinking water, water purification tablets, and portable water filters.

Food: Non-perishable food items such as canned goods, dry grains, and high-energy snacks.

Shelter: Tents, tarps, and plastic sheeting for temporary housing.

Clothing: Warm clothing, blankets, and sleeping bags.

Medical Supplies

First Aid Kits: Bandages, antiseptics, gauze, and medical tape.

Medications: Essential medicines, including antibiotics, pain relievers, and medications for chronic conditions.

Sanitation: Portable toilets, hand sanitizers, and hygiene kits (soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, etc.).

Tools and Equipment

Generators: Portable generators and fuel to provide temporary power.

Lighting: Solar-powered or battery-operated lanterns and flashlights.

Tools: Basic tools for repairs (hammers, nails, saws, etc.).

Communication Devices: Satellite phones, radios, and batteries.

Additional Supplies

Baby Supplies: Diapers, baby formula, and baby food.

Personal Protective Equipment: Masks, gloves, and protective clothing.

Mosquito Nets: To protect against vector-borne diseases.

Bedding: Inflatable mattresses and pillows.

In New York, Plenty’s Paradise in Brooklyn is accepting donations on behalf of Helping Hands. They will be assisting the people of Carriacou and Petite Martinique. Contact Ravon Andrew 347-205-4522 or 929-541-7191 for more.

From London, Mo Better Cutz is mobilising efforts to Carriacou, Petite Martinique and other affected parts of Grenada. The shop, located at 314a Ladbroke Grove, London W10 5NQ, UK will be used as a drop-off point. You can call 020 8968 3434 for more information.

Online donation portals include:

Crisis Response International

Food for the Poor