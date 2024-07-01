Hurricane Beryl: Feeder bands continue to bring storm-force winds

Hurricane Beryl will continue to produce storm-force winds of 40 to 50 mph into the early afternoon. Therefore, a Hurricane Warning remains in effect for Barbados.

The advisory was issued by the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) at 12 noon, today, Monday, July 1, 2024.

A Hurricane Warning is issued when sustained winds of 64 knots (74 mph/119kmh) or greater associated with a hurricane are forecast to affect Barbados within 36 hours.

Beryl has strengthened into a dangerous category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 150 MPH (220 Km/h).

At 11:00 am, on Monday, July 1, the eye was located near 12.5N 61.7W or about 240 km southwest of Barbados.

The system continues to move westward at 20 MPH (31 km/h), with a minimum central pressure of 950mb.

The public is encouraged to monitor the BMS, DEM and GIS websites, their respective social media pages, and the local media networks for further information on Beryl.

The next update will be at 2:00pm, today, Monday, July 1, or sooner if conditions warrant.