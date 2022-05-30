Hundreds flock to Queen’s Park for Agrofest | Loop Barbados

Droves descended upon Queen’s Park on Sunday for the last day of Agrofest 2022.

The agricultural exhibition returned after a one-year absence, under the theme Greening Together: Ah Caribbean Ting. Despite concerns about a possible low turnout due to the COVID-19 climate, locals came out in their numbers.

It was a family fun day, as groups visited the varied 170 exhibits on display, some inclusive of agricultural products, cuisine, skincare and beauty products, fashion, and more.

Organiser and chief executive officer of the Barbados Agricultural Society (BAS), James Paul, told Loop News that they were extremely satisfied with the attendance.

“I would like to thank the Barbadian public for continuing to support Agrofest and by that agriculture in Barbados. We certainly were very anxious as to whether or not it would happen during the year.

“We had some anxious moments and really deliberated over it but when I look at the turnout over the last two days, I am completely happy that Barbadians want to see the success of agriculture, want to celebrate it. It is a way in which we can actually get our young people more enthused about the sector,” Paul remarked.

Several changes were made to the expo this year to ensure that it was held safely and in accordance with COVID-19 protocols.

Patrons were ecstatic that the requirement to present their vaccination status or a negative rapid antigen test for entry was removed days before the opening.

However, the showcase was reduced to two days, thereby dropping the customary Friday opening which is largely attended by primary and secondary students.

Explaining that the number of exhibitors was reduced to abide by public health and safety protocols, Paul added, “I think we did relatively well considering the circumstances. We have had to space [the exhibitors] out so people coming into the park would have noticed the distance between the tents…What we are trying to do is not to overload the park with too many exhibitors and that means that patrons have more space to walk around.”

Overall, it was not only a safe weekend, but exhibitors went home pleased with the public response. One of these individuals was Dawn Thompson of local organic beauty brand, Dawn by Nature.

“It was slow at first with the sales but it definitely has picked up. I am also getting a lot of interest as people are generally just happy to be back out, so I am getting a lot of eyes on the products and a lot of inquiries,” Thompson told Loop News.

She added: “This is my first time exhibiting but I am normally an attendee and I am going to tell you, this year has been really well attended.”

First-time exhibitor, Desron Simon, the owner of jewellery and accessories, Urban Linkz, was pleasantly surprised to see the masses that gathered.

“Because of COVID, I was looking for fewer people,” he said, adding that instead it has been a “great” experience.

“I could be home lying down or doing nothing at all but I am grateful to be here. It was a good experience. You get to meet a lot of different people [and] open your eyes to different products…It’s been great,” he added.

While sharing the positives of Agrofest, Simon did have a complaint. He held that first-time exhibitors and financially strapped businesses that would have been hard hit by the pandemic should have been offered an exhibitor discount by the organisers.

“I honestly thought that the prices for the stalls were too hot. The average Bajan after coming out of COVID, people don’t really don’t have any money but things are a little tight and you have to meet people,” he said.

“Some people are getting out good and some people aren’t getting out good. Some buying, mostly people that are selling food they got to be getting out good because everybody eating and natural products but you have to push yourself,” the owner of Urban Linkz continued.

Deon Jessamy, one of the exhibitors from Guyana, shared with Loop that she was “honoured” to participate in the expo.

Her business, Avi’s Little Things, which sells unique, one of a kind, porcelain clay earrings garnered immense interest from patrons over the two days.

“It was a privilege to be here. All the warm people, it was nice interacting with them and looking at their facial expressions, when it come to my product.”

“Before I came here a lot of people were saying that Agrofest is a big big thing in Barbados, you will see thousands of thousands of people, and quite literally I have seen so many people, it is not funny. The place was packed, packed.

“I am honoured to be part of something so significant in Barbados,” she said.