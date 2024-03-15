Hundreds expected at Barbados Surf Pro QS5000 Loop Barbados

Hundreds of surfers will descend upon the shores of Barbados from March 18, to March 24 at the famous Soup Bowl in St Joseph.

The island will host the World Surf League (WSL) Barbados Surf Pro QS5000 for the second year. The WSL Q5000 has the highest rating at the Qualifying Series level and is the largest surfing event in the Caribbean region. Participants from 19 countries will compete for a chance to win US$10,000.

The seven-day event, sponsored by Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI), Diamonds International, and Surf Promotions Barbados Limited, will also include the Live Like Zander Junior Pro, which will be held in memory of Zander Venezia.

Speaking at the media launch held at the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI) Warrens, St Michael office on Wednesday, March 13, co-director of Surf Promotion Barbados Limited, Louis Venezia, indicated that the event could drive millions into the economy.

He disclosed that during last year’s WSL QS5000, Barbados received a BBD $1.1 million injection, as the hundreds of competitors, coaches, family, friends and media personnel utilised accommodations, car rentals, supermarkets and restaurants.

“In 2023, our event attracted 456 hotel rooms, Air BnB and beach house rentals, and 115 car rentals. These arrivals amounted to 5,838 audited nights spent. According to this data, the estimated return on investment for the 2023 event was a whopping US$1.1 million that was injected into the Barbados economy. This tourism impact reflected through this event is an undeniable benefit to the economy of Barbados,” Venezia stated.

Venezia revealed there are 246 confirmed entries this year, of which 168 men and 78 women.

Kamal Springer, BTMI’s Manager of Sport, indicated that hosting the WSL QS5000 reinforced that Barbados was a sports tourism destination.

“It is very important for our sports tourism strategy to make sure that we partner with these massive entities like the World Surf League and to make sure that our events are world-class, so that we can get more people, spectatorship and more athletes coming to the destination,” Springer remarked, adding that the Open Water Swim Festival and Dive Festival will occur in the coming months.

Patrons attending the Soup Bowl can also experience the Loyd Tea “Wellness Weekend” activities. These include pilates and yoga on the beach, sunrise hikes along the east coast, a beach cleanup, and a fashion show hosted by Sea Egg Barbados, which will be followed by live entertainment.