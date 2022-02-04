Humphrey defends Blue Economy merger | Loop Barbados

By all accounts, the blue economy is “safe hands”, says former Minister of Maritime Affairs and the Blue Economy Kirk Humphrey.

Humphrey, who has been appointed Minister of People Empoewrment and Elder Affairs in the new Cabinet, was responding to criticisms that the maritime ministry was snubbed by the Mia Mottley-led administration, after it was declared as visionary upon its establishment in 2018.

The Blue Economy has been merged into what is now the Ministry of Environment, National Beautification and the Blue and Green Economy led by Minister Adrian Forde.

“The reality is the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Blue Economy may no longer exist, but that which we put in place still does. The primary components of the ministry are still together. I speak to Minister Adrian Forde every day, who i think will be an amazing minister with responsibility for the blue economy and green economy,” Humphrey remarked.

He voiced that he was “very proud” of policy and legislative changes the Blue Economy Ministry was able to attain during three and a half years, and noted that from the fisheries industry to the shipping sector have benefitted.

Recognising that Barbdos has been established itself a leader in advocating for the blue economy, Humphrey contended that Government was just getting started and will continue to “build out the blue economy space”.

“I expect the work we started will continue. I do not think necessarily, we are going to lose any of the energy, any of the advances that we were able to make. Personally, I feel good that I was able to do the level of work I have done. Minister [Adrian] Forde and myself we have conversations every day, and we continue to build out….the blue economy space and to see Barbados continue to lead.

“The reality is in the last few years barbados actually established itself as a leader in this space. do we need to have a separate blue economy ministry to do so? No. But do we need to maintain focus on it ? Yes. And I think we haven’t lost the focus,” the former blue economy minister added.