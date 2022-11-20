Humanitarian Awardees ‘grateful’ that their risks have been recognised Loop Barbados

When most of Barbados’ population was indoors on lockdown abiding by curfews and safely out of harm’s way, a second batch of those who had to suit up and go out into the world of work on the frontline during the COVID pandemic, got their praise, pins and awards of acknowledgement today.

Ensuring that the country continued running in what has been recognised as one of the ‘scariest’ and ‘most nerve-wracking’ times in this Century, Loop News interviewed a few of the thousands appreciated this time around. Amongst this cohort of awardees at Kensington Oval for the ceremony were first responders, media professionals, auxiliary staff and others.

When asked to describe how they felt receiving their honours today, the most popular adjective was “humbling” and two interviewees remembered how they used to have to protect their families with their constant sanitising strategies.

Watch our interviews here.