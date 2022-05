The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

The skeletal remains of a human body have been found in a cane field at Bannatyne Road, Christ Church.

According to police spokesman, acting inspector Rodney Inniss, around 4:10 pm today, lawmen received a call notifying them that workers of sugarcane harvesters, who were cutting the canes, discovered the body.

The area has been cordoned, as well as, the southern and northern sections of Bannatyne Road. All traffic has been diverted.

Investigations are ongoing.