HPV vaccine available for children

Parents and guardians are reminded that the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccine is currently available as one of the vaccines being offered to girls and boys as part of the routine immunisation given before entry into secondary school.

The HPV vaccine, now offered in a single dose, provides protection against cervical cancer, which is the third most common cause of death from cancer in females in Barbados.

Ninety-nine per cent of all cervical cancer is caused by persistent infection in the cervix with high-risk strains of the HPV. The HPV vaccine also protects against warts and certain other cancers, such as throat cancer, caused by HPV in males and females.

This vaccine, while not mandatory in Barbados, can be administered to children from nine years old with the consent of a parent or guardian, through to age 26. This is done since the risk of HPV infection is considered high among the adolescent and young adult population.

The HPV vaccine is provided at all polyclinics at no charge to the public. It may also be obtained in the private healthcare sector through some paediatricians and general practitioners.

