HPV vaccine available for children

·6 min read
Home
Local News
HPV vaccine available for children
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

BHTA celebrates success within the hotel and tourism industry

Barbados go down at home to Haiti in World Cup Qualifiers

Tridents welcome the Grenadiers in World Cup Qualifier this evening

Mount Gay honours late employee

Tridents lose World Cup Qualifier opener

Applewhaite named skipper of Tridents’ World Cup campaign

New look Tridents take on Curacao tonight in World Cup Qualifiers

The world needs more Climate conscious Daphnes telling our stories

Downes makes Christal clear big moves with She Markets and Sweet Limón

RISE Wednesday celebrates 5th anniversary with RISE V

Thursday Jun 20

27°C
Barbados News

The HPV vaccine is provided at all polyclinics at no charge to the public.

Rosemary Forde

9 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Parents and guardians are reminded that the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccine is currently available as one of the vaccines being offered to girls and boys as part of the routine immunisation given before entry into secondary school.

The HPV vaccine, now offered in a single dose, provides protection against cervical cancer, which is the third most common cause of death from cancer in females in Barbados.

Ninety-nine per cent of all cervical cancer is caused by persistent infection in the cervix with high-risk strains of the HPV. The HPV vaccine also protects against warts and certain other cancers, such as throat cancer, caused by HPV in males and females.

This vaccine, while not mandatory in Barbados, can be administered to children from nine years old with the consent of a parent or guardian, through to age 26. This is done since the risk of HPV infection is considered high among the adolescent and young adult population. 

The HPV vaccine is provided at all polyclinics at no charge to the public. It may also be obtained in the private healthcare sector through some paediatricians and general practitioners.

(GIS).

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Spain beat Italy 1-0 and advance to knockout round at Euro 2024

Sport

Paris awaits Sha’Carri, Lyles, and others, but trials decide spots

Barbados News

Police capture wanted man

More From

Barbados News

Fatal shooting in Belleplaine

The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old, Seth Stephen Batson, of Layne’s Road, Brittons Hill, St Michael.

Barbados News

See also

Police appeal for witnesses to fatal shooting in Belleplaine

The incident occured at around 11:45pm, on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

Barbados News

Missing boy traced

7-year-old Tajari Rashawn Fenty has been traced.

Barbados News

Police capture wanted man

The “Wanted Man” bulletin was issued on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in connection with serious criminal matters.

Barbados News

Missing boy last seen with unknown male

7-year-old Tajari Fenty left school in the company of an unknown male of dark complexion, dressed in long black pants and black striped shirt.

Barbados News

Fire destroys Block D of Archives Department

Officials discuss a way forward for Archives Department