Howard supermarket founder passes Loop Barbados

Justice Of Peace Norman St Tomburn Howard had transitioned at age 96.

Howard, formerly of Appleby Gardens, St James, was the Director and founder of Howard Supermarket located in Bush Hall Main Road, St Michael. He was also a member of the Lion’s Club North, past Chief Ranger of Nothern Star Lodge and early member of the Democratic Labour Party.

He leaves to mourn his wife Juliette Howard, children Christine Howard-Lynch, Norman Howard Junior, Carolyn Howard, Vernon Sargeant, Norma Springer, Elaine Johnson, Nicole Beckles, Tristan Lowe, Keisha Smith, Adrian Howard, Alvin St Clair, and the late Winston Howard and Melanie Watts, and grand-children Nicholas Howard, Jason Hurley, Latoya Alleyne, and twenty-six others.

Howard was the brother of Joan Howard, uncle of Margaret and Margo Howard, and friend of Errol Niles, Barbara Brown, Jasper Phillips, Kirton Pollard, Eudora Phillips, Cheri Jarvis, Jean Coppin, Rev. Lloyd Blackman, Velmo Cadogan, Peter Herbert and many others.

The funeral of the late Norman St Tomburn Howard takes place at the St Michael and All Angels Church, Bridgetown, St Michael on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 10:00 AM.

His viewing will take place in the Tranquility Chapel of the Two Sons Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM.