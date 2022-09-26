How will Rihanna turn up? Fenty brands Super Bowl LVII ready Loop Barbados

Rihanna has confirmed on her socials that she will be at the February 12, 2023, half-time show for Super Bowl LVII and now her brands are basically saying that they will be there too.

With many fans making jokes that Rihanna will perform by way of her brands – Fenty Beauty and Fenty SKIN, it is brilliant marketing that those brands are now in on the grand announcement.

Rihanna posted her outstretched hand with an American football yesterday (Sunday, September 25) before confirming that it means she will take center stage at the Super Bowl LVII half-time show.

But only a couple of hours ago, her brands started publishing their versions of her Super Bowl announcement.

Fenty Beauty raised a beauty blender and a tube of Fenty Gloss Bomb lipgloss.

However, on the undeniably superior app on Twitter, someone tweeted Rihanna’s hand with the PRECISION MAKEUP SPONGE 100 since yesterday after her announcement. The tweet has surpassed 50K likes since September 25, while the Fenty Beauty gloss bomb tweet is at 17K and climbing over the past three hours.

Fenty SKIN is holding up Fat Water. It’s a bottle of Fat Water Niacinamide Pore-Refining Toner Serum with Barbados Cherry.

Despite Rihanna being spotted going into the studio last week, fans have been sharing their versions of Rihanna’s half-time show since the announcement saying that she will probably launch another line of products or even drop Fenty Sports.

Over 380K people liked this tweet in response to Rih’s announcement.

And this tweet got in excess of 100K likes.