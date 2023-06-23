How to report damage due to natural disaster? Loop Barbados

As reports of damages due to the high winds and gusts across parts of Barbados, the Department of Emergency Management is setup to take reports.

Members of the public wishing to report damage to their property, fallen trees or utility poles during the passage of Tropic Storm Bret, may contact the Department of Emergency Management at 438-7575 or 234-7575.

Speaking on some of the damages recorded earlier in the day, Acting Prime Minister Santia Bradshaw told the nation:

“While we were not expecting any significant weather during the day, we have already had reports of some heavy gusts across the island, reports of a fallen tree in Dunlow Lane, which resulted in damage to a house. Fortunately, there has been no personal injury sustained.

“As the system gets closer, we are expecting a worsening of weather conditions from around 6:00 p.m. this evening. What does this mean for Barbadians? It means that you can expect sustained winds between 20-35 mph and with gusts reaching storm force. This can potentially cause some roof damage to compromised structures, fallen electricity poles and up to 2inches of rain and consequent flooding in some very well-known flood prone areas.”

To those who may need a safe space as a result of damage ir destruct from Tropical Storm Bret, the government is reminding that all the Category 1 emergency shelters are open, with the exception of Ellerton Wesleyan Holiness Church, St George.

Residents of St George who wish to use a shelter are advised that they should go to the Cuthbert Moore Primary School.