How to qualify: Maternity leave law explained Loop Barbados

Barbadian women can be granted maternity leave once they meet the qualifications in the legislation. This would fall under the country’s labour laws.

Here is how you qualify for maternity leave in Barbados:

Grant of maternity leave to employees

3. (1) Subject to subsection (3), every employee is, in addition to her annual holiday under the Holidays with Pay Act, entitled to maternity leave upon delivering to her employer- (a) a certificate issued by a medical practitioner setting forth the expected date of her confinement; or (b) a certificate issued by a medical practitioner or a midwife setting forth the actual date of her confinement.

3. (2) Notwithstanding subsection (1)) an employer may accept such other evidence in support of the entitlement of an employee to maternity leave as may be reasonable having regard to the circumstances of a particular case.

3.1 (3) An employee- (a) must, in order to qualify for a grant of maternity leave, be employed for at least twelve months by the employer from whom she requests such leave; and (b) is not entitled to maternity leave by the same employer on more than three occasions.

3. (4) For the purposes of paragraph (b) of subsection (3), an employee who ceased to be employed by an employer and is subsequently re-employed by that employer on the condition that her service is not continuous shall be deemed at the time of her re-employment not to have been previously granted maternity leave by that employer.

See the full legislation here – BARBADOS EMPLOYMENT OF WOMEN (MATERNITY LEAVE) CHAPTER 345A