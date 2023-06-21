How much water should you store before the storm or hurricane? Loop Barbados

Hurricane season has commenced and with the second named Tropical Storm Bret moving westward towards to the island chain, the Barbados Water Authority (BWA) is calling on citizens to store an adequate supply of potable water for yourself, your family and your pets.

Deeming this an “important” action to be completed before the storm, the BWA is advising that the recommended amount is five (5) gallons per person per day for at least five (5) days.

The BWA urged water should be stored in clean, covered containers.

“Remember, that in addition to storing water, it is always useful to have disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer accessible to help keep you and your surroundings sanitary.

“The Authority urges all persons to always be prepared and stay safe during this hurricane season.”