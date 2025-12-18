barbados-gazette-logo
World News

How dangerous is the US standoff with Venezuela? 

18 December 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.

Russia and China have voiced support for Venezuela after Donald Trump intensified pressure on Nicolas Maduro.

The US is blockading sanctioned tankers in the midst of a major military build-up in the region.

What are the dangers – and what might happen next?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Paul Dobson – Independent journalist and political analyst in Venezuela

Elias Ferrer – Founder of Orinoco Research, a consulting company based in Caracas

Temir Porras – Former foreign policy adviser to Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez and former Venezuelan deputy foreign minister

 

