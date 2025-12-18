World News
How dangerous is the US standoff with Venezuela?
18 December 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Russia and China have voiced support for Venezuela after Donald Trump intensified pressure on Nicolas Maduro.
The US is blockading sanctioned tankers in the midst of a major military build-up in the region.
What are the dangers – and what might happen next?
Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault
Guests:
Paul Dobson – Independent journalist and political analyst in Venezuela
Elias Ferrer – Founder of Orinoco Research, a consulting company based in Caracas
Temir Porras – Former foreign policy adviser to Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez and former Venezuelan deputy foreign minister
Related News
15 December 2025
Honduras election official says ‘disturbances’ preventing vote recount
18 December 2025
Instacart settles Federal Trade Commission’s claim it deceived US shoppers
04 December 2025
Putin challenges US pressure on India over Russian oil during state visit
09 December 2025