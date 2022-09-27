Housing development programme on stream Loop Barbados

Government may be trending ahead of its 2022 housing development goal.

While giving an update on Government’s housing revolution, Minister of Housing, Lands and Maintenance, Dwight Sutherland, revealed plans to further reduce the population density in the urban corridor by building units in Mason Hall Street and Exmouth, The City.

“We have density challenges within the urban corridor and we have to address it. So, we have to remove the number of persons to take the strain off the services that we provide for the 49 housing estates,” Sutherland said while adding that the site at Exmouth will be high-rise units and land at Eden Lodge, St Michael will be used to built additional quadplex units.

The Housing Minister was speaking in the Parliament on Tuesday, on a resolution to acquire 7.2 acres of land at Brighton, St George for housing development. He stated that the St George property will facilitate 42 housing units.

He also disclosed six sites where work either started or was in the process.

These include Clifton, St Philip [nine lots]; Coconut Hall. St Lucy [22 lots]; River Crescent, St Philip [62 houses]; Grazettes Great House, St Michael [three quadplexes]; Branchbury East, St Joseph [13 lots]; and Concordia North, St Philip [144 houses].

Sutherland stated that by year-end, out of the 300 houses to be built at Atlantic Breeze, Christ Church, 100 houses will be completed. He added that five quadplex units at Alleyne’s Court on Whitepark Road, St Michael will be finished by the end of October.