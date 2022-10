A fire at Date Tree Hill, St Peter has destroyed the home of 69-year-old Isuma Corbin.

The two bedroom, timber and wall house owned by Corbin was engulfed in flames around 9:30 am, today, Sunday, October 9. Another house nearby received heat and water damage.

Four fire tenders and eight fire officers under the command of Station Officers Scantlebury, Sub Officer Williams and Leading Fire Officer Foster responded and extinguished the house fire. There were no injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.