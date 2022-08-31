Hotels full! Inaugural ACTIF 2022 Conference pulls in trade guests Loop Barbados

With over 1,000 persons registered to attend the first-ever AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum 2022 (ACTIF 2022) in Barbados, tourism officials are reporting great news as it pertains to room capacity on island being sold out in many quarters.

Chief Product Development Officer with Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI) Marsha Alleyne with glee shared with Loop News that many hoteliers are reporting full capacity at this time with many of the West African delegates, participants, exhibitors and supporters staying at their properties.

She said that Sandy Lane, Crane, O2 and Hilton Barbados are “completely sold out”.

As it pertains to numerous hotels along the West and South coasts, she said the reports are all positive “as they are filled with our African brothers and sisters… We are happy and excited, to not just welcome them but to show them some a bit of Barbados and who we are.”

Speaking on these wins as well was the BTMI CEO Jens Thraenhart and he said that this Conference and the response to it from West Africa demonstrates there are more opportunities for Barbados’ tourism product outside of festivals.

He noted that Crop Over 2022 was a success and predicts a good response to the Food and Rum Festival in October, but outside of these, he asserted that ACTIF 2022 shows that a higher focus can be placed on “MICE business” as well. MICE stands for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions tourism.

ACTIF 2022 is to be held at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre (LESC) from September 1 to September 3, 2022. An inaugural direct flight from Lagos, Nigeria, also arrived in Barbados today, August 31 bringing some 130 participants from West African countries including Ghana, Nigeria, and Guinea.