‘Hot and sweaty’ $100 voucher move by government under scrutiny Loop Barbados

With Bajans calling in on a popular radio station to admonish the government on the handling of the promised book vouchers, the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) has joined the choir, echoing criticisms for the mismanaging of what should have been a welcomed relief programme.

The DLP contends that the way in which the $100 book vouchers for primary school-aged students was handled from its announcement to the actual rollout was “impulsive”.

Strongly criticising the manner in which the Government has managed the issuing of the $100 book vouchers to the Primary School students, the Assistant General Secretary of the DLP Pedro Shepherd says it has caused unnecessary confusion among parents and schools.

He told Loop News, “The real issue remains the untidiness of this exercise due to the lack of thought and vision.”

In a release, Shepherd stated:

“The DLP would want to inform our visiting Prime Minister, that to have waited until August 11, 2023, to come up with this idea was way too late. Schools were already on holiday and parents and guardians had already purchased their books.

“There was obviously no real thought given to how this initiative could be executed efficiently.

“The confusion of headteachers and other education officials who were bombarded with queries bears testimony to yet another hot and sweaty move!”

Shepherd said the late notice combined with a request for receipts that may been lost, faded or handed over to other parents, lawyers or court as proof already, has only further sullied the goodwill that this gesture was supposed to embody.

The Assistant General Secretary of the DLP added:

“The DLP wants to take this opportunity to inform the Minister of Education that parents and guardians collect their childrens’ or wards’ booklists in July with their end-of-year performance reports. This is done so that they can begin to source the books early.

“As expected after hearing of the grant parents and guardians were calling schools to no avail to get the $100. They were questioning teachers as they met them on the streets.

“The DLP believes that this new arrangement of sourcing three-month-old book receipts as announced by Minister Kay McConney will go nowhere in serving its purpose in light of all the requirements. The process as outlined, and the expected delays in processing claims will only seek to frustrate many parents who will not get their reimbursement before 2024.”

Alternatively, Shepherd suggested that the policy initiative would have been better served if it were piloted with the nursery and reception students this year upon their registration and then extended to the rest of the primary school population for September 2024. The Party further advises government that at the end of every school year going forward they can affix the $100 voucher to the students’ reports. In that way each child will receive the assistance in a timely manner.

In the interim though, for those in the midst of the debacle now, Shepherd told Loop News:

“In the absence of receipts or receipts that are faded it is recommended that Principals, Class Teachers and or Information Technology Coordinators at school verify that the students are using the books…

“Of course, parents and guardians who swiped their cards should be able to revert to their printed bank statements as proof of purchase I believe.”

Furthermore, he urged that no one in need should be denied the assistance at this point. “Those not in possession of receipts but could desperately do with the $100 should be able to get by with just the Class Teacher to verify that the student has the books.”

The release added that the DLP said it has already spoken to the lack of foresight and forethought by this administration and maintained that education was no place to be using the trial and error approach. “Education policy must be clearly thought out and tested before implementation as correcting damage in education is not a simple as replacing a damaged car tyre! ” Shepherd declared.

“The Democratic Labour Party makes itself available to assist Ms McConney in putting the proposal together so that she can get something done correctly in education,” he concluded.