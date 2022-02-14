Hospital needs blood urgently | Loop Barbados

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) Blood Bank has issued an urgent appeal for blood donations of all blood types.

Volunteers between the ages of 18 and 70, who weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health are asked to call the National Blood Collecting Centre at 836-7993 to make an appointment to donate blood.

All blood types are needed and donated blood products will help replenish the QEH Blood Bank’s supply to ensure a constant and readily available supply of blood products for patients with serious medical needs such as cancer patients, persons with blood disorders, premature babies, cardiac patients and trauma victims.

Located at Ladymeade Gardens, St Michael, the Centre will open between 8am and 3:15 pm on weekdays or 8am and 12 noon on Saturdays to facilitate blood donations.

The public is also being reminded that only persons who have made an appointment and are scheduled to donate blood will be allowed to access the facility, and that all COVID-19 protocols will be in effect.