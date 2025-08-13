Hope vows to build unity

Calvin Hope is the new president of the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) after emerging victorious in a four-way battle at last night’s election at Kensington Oval.

The long-standing cricket administrator, who narrowly lost to outgoing president Conde Riley in the last presidential election two years ago, secured 158 votes to become the association’s 12th president at the 23rd special meeting of members.

Hendy Wallace was Hope’s closest challenger with 68 votes, followed by former West Indies opener Philo Wallace with 57. Former BCA vicepresident Jeff Broomes managed 13 votes, while one ballot was spoilt.

The ballots were tallied on the second floor of the 3Ws Stand where there was an air of anticipation.

In his first address as president, Hope, who served as Riley’s vicepresident for the previous eight years and who was first elected to the BCA board of management in 1997, pledged to build unity and take decisive steps to strengthen cricket.

“There’s a lot to be done and I do pledge to the members that I will do my best and pull the board together in unity whenever it is formed because they’re still voting for other directors,” he said. “The campaign was gruelling, very competitive but I’m happy.”

The position of president was up for grabs after Riley opted not to seek re-election, having led the BCA since 2017.

Hope, an attorney, was clear about his immediate priorities.

“The first order of business, as I said in my manifesto, is that we need to do some resetting. You have to work on the strategic plan for all cricket, pull the board together and immediately put the committees in place. We want to build unity. That is the main focus in our cricket.”

The new president said the first 100 days under his administration would begin with a board meeting, followed by action on a range of key areas.

“We want to review how we are doing business and look at the commercial framework; how do we set

up a commercial framework to fund cricket in Barbados in a very sustainable way for years to come?”

Hope also spoke at length about bridging the gap between youth and senior cricket.

“We’ve done very well in the age group section of cricket, but after 18 or 19 there’s a gap in terms of getting to the Barbados team. There’s a lot of talent and we want to keep that talent, provide overseas tours, fixtures outside the regional schedule, more competitive cricket, and most of all, a lot of training and coaching.”

He noted that Barbados’ cricketing greats had a key role to play.

“People like (The Most Honourable) Desmond Haynes and Joel Garner have a lot to offer, especially at the youth level. I think the best coaches need to be at that stage to motivate the system.”

Women’s cricket, he added, would remain high on the agenda.

“There’s talent there but we also need to get a formal setup in the school system for the female side of our cricket. That is a priority.”

By virtue of his new role, Hope will also return as a director of Cricket West Indies.

“Anything that I’m called upon to do in service to cricket, I’m always willing and ready,” he said.

The elections also saw Senator Gregory Nicholls re-elected as BCA secretary with 157 votes to Jo Ann Haynes’ 125. Five ballots were spoilt.

The three directors elected were former West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite (185 votes), Henderson Wallace (142) and Winston Haynes (119). The other candidates were Kamal Springer (112) and Dr Rudolph Alleyne (84). (JC)