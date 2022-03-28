Honduras’ Supreme Court approves extradition of former president to US

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)The Honduran Supreme Court has authorized the extradition of former president Juan Orlando Hernandez to the US, where he will face drug trafficking and firearms possession charges.

The decision by the country’s highest court to reject Hernandez’s appeal ratifies a March 16 decision by a Honduran judge to grant his extradition to the US.

The Honduran Supreme Court said in a statement that it voted unanimously in favor of extradition on the first charge “regarding importing a controlled substance to the United States.” A majority voted to extradite him on two charges related to firearms possession.

Hernandez, who left office in January after eight years as president, will remain in custody until Honduran authorities coordinate with authorized agents to transfer him to the US, the statement said.

The former president was arrested at his home on February 15 at the request of the US government . About a month earlier, federal prosecutors claimed that Hernandez helped an alleged drug trafficker deliver thousands of kilos of cocaine to the US in exchange for hefty bribes. His administration at the time denied the allegation.

