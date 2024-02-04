Homicide #10 – Man shot dead at Morne Fortune Loop Barbados

Gunshots rang out in the early hours of Sunday at Morne Fortune just outside the Official Residence of the Governor General, leaving a 36-year-old resident of La Toc, Castries, dead. The victim has been identified as Barry Augustin.

Security personnel at the Governor General’s residence made the discovery during a routine perimeter check on Sunday morning after the disturbing sound of gunfire shattered the quiet neighbourhood.

Barry Augustin’s uncle, who spoke to Loop News, expressed bewilderment over the tragic incident.

He mentioned that he had last spoken to Augustin on Saturday evening and emphasized that Barry was not known to be involved in any criminal activities.

“He is not in any gang, so we, the family, are puzzled as to why someone would kill him. Last we were talking about staying out of trouble, trying to see how we can make more money for the new year, but honestly, this is a blow to the family,” the grieving uncle stated.

This unfortunate incident comes mere hours after law enforcement confirmed the island’s ninth homicide.

Another male individual was shot dead in Marchand, Castries, further highlighting the escalating violence in the area.

Police are actively investigating both cases.