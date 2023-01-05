Homework Hub, more Women’s empowering courses on books for YWCA Loop Barbados

If President Kerrilyn Harding has her dream come true, the year 2023 would see several projects in the pipeline for the Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) rolled out to the benefit of children and young women especially.

She also hopeful that the organisation can receive some assistance to upkeep and maybe even give the Deacons-situated headquarters a facelift.

the Homework Hub. This is where we will have children come up and be engaged

Talking to Loop News about the year’s plans, she said they will continue with the Breakfast Club for the children but the hope is to also introduce the Homework Hub.

“We are going to start something called the Homework Hub. This is where we will have children come up and be engaged, so they won’t be running around or be getting themselves into any mischief or anything like that. They will be supervised. They can use the wi-fi. They can use our library upstairs to do their homework, to do projects, and to just be engaged.”

We will also have an attorney to speak on the legal side of running a business. So that they will start right

New life is to be breathed into the Reading Club initiative this year as well. “We also want to start back our Reading Club because we have a Reading Club and we teach children to read and to foster a love for reading in children.”

Having gotten “a very, very good turnout” and response to their YWCA Courses – Equipping You for the Future which launched in October 2022, Harding said that these will continue. The areas covered include needlework, makeup, Quickbooks, eyelash extension, dressmaking and hair braiding and others.

“So we hope that the women will hone these skills and use the skills to start businesses and earn income for themselves and their families.”

But Harding stressed that the YWCA is going further and holding the hands of the participants to help them bridge the gaps from learning a skill or hobby to business creation and money management.

As an attorney by profession, she said, “One of the things that we are going to be doing is we are going to have a workshop from the Youth Business Trust, the Small Business Association (SBA), someone to speak to them about entrepreneurship so that they can get some knowledge. We will also have an attorney to speak on the legal side of running a business. So that they will start right and know that there are resources out there that they can tap into to really take their business to the next level.”

And now with more service projects on the cards to meet the community needs, Harding said that she is issuing an appeal for more volunteers, sponsors and donors. The last volunteer drive was launch in August 2022, but with these new offerings and the goal to be more present for the clients, she said, “We need help with Admin. We need volunteers to help with the Breakfast Club, the Reading Club, the Homework Club…

“We also need some help with the building to make sure that the building is also maintained, because we have to make sure that our house is good.”