Homeowner tries to smoke out snakes, burns down house | Loop Barbados

This photo provided by the Montgomery County Fire Rescue Service shows the remains of a home that was heavily damaged by fire after the homeowner attempted to use smoke to purge snakes from the house, in Poolesville, Md., a town about 25 miles (about 40 kilometers) outside of Washington. (Montgomery County Fire Rescue Service via AP)

POOLESVILLE, Md. (AP) — A Maryland home was accidentally burned to the ground by an owner trying to get rid of a snake infestation, officials said.

The homeowner in Poolesville, a town about 25 miles (about 40 kilometres) outside of Washington DC, was attempting to use smoke to purge the snakes from the house, according to Montgomery County Fire Department officials.

In the process, the homeowner caught the house on fire, causing about $1 million in damage, The Washington Post reported.

The fire broke out around 10 pm on November 23, officials said. Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the county fire department, said on Twitter that 75 firefighters were called to put out the blaze that started in the basement.

Piringer said the fire, caused by placing coals too close to combustible material, was accidental, and that no human were hurt. But he said the well-being of the snakes is “undetermined”.

Barbadian, new head of women’s football in The Bahamas

National footballer Soraya Toppin-Herbert is the Director of Women’s Development in The Bahamas

COVID cases detected on cruise ship approaching New Orleans

The cruise ship made stops in Belize, Honduras and Mexico.

Scotiabank named Barbados’ Bank of the Year 2021

Scotiabank wins title for second consecutive year

COVID-19 Unit Head warns against gatherings this Christmas

Chapman: ‘Not a time for us to put Christmas over our own health’

Man, 40, dies receiving treatment at QEH following altercation

A St Michael man has passed away following an altercation at Station Hill, St Michael.

The deceased is 40-year-olf Victor Anthony Watson of Lower Deacons Road, St Michael.

Around 3:1