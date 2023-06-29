Homeowner shot by intruder in Christ Church Loop Barbados

A 68-year-old man was rushed to hospital by ambulance after being shit in his home.

According to the report to the media from The Barbados Police Service Public Information Officer Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss AR around 7:45 pm last night, Thursday, June 29, 2023, Police received a report and responded to a residence at #1 Hillside Road, Gall Hill, Christ Church.

It was reported by the victim that he was shot during a struggle with an unknown man who had entered his house via the open front door. The homeowner said he had left it opened as he sat eating his food.

The assailant reportedly walked into the home armed with a gun and it’s alleged the perpetrator’s intent was to rob the owner.

The homeowner received injuries to his right thigh and was transported to hospital. Meanwhile, the assailant fled the scene via the said front door.

Police investigations are ongoing.