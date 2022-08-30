Holness: Violence gripping the region Loop Barbados

Crime and violence are regional issues, therefore, a collaborative and systematic approach is needed to curtail its rise.

Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness shared the view as he noted that both Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago have been faced with similar challenges relating to the escalation of crime and violence.

Prime Minister Holness was delivering remarks at the opening of the Dr Eric Williams Memorial Library in Port of Spain on Tuesday.

The event was part of Trinidad and Tobago’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

Prime Minister Holness is in the country on invitation from T&T Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

Both Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica are celebrating 60 years of Independence this month.

The Jamaican Prime Minister noted: “The challenges of our time from the global financial crises, pandemics, catastrophic weather events, hurricanes and other climate related issues, food, energy and security.

These are particularly difficult times globally, for our regional family, for our local households and communities. And, those charged with leadership have a particularly difficult time but we who are charged with leadership must give leadership.”

Prime Minister Holness said being faced with these challenges, Caribbean nations’ leadership cannot resile in the face of difficulties, but must press on and act in the best interest of its people.

He noted that Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago have increased cooperation in a number of critical areas as part of ongoing strategic dialogue.

As part of these conversations, there has been focus on capacity building through exchange of expertise and experience, including trade and investment, education, security and air services.

Prime Minister Holness added: “We do, however, face a new frontier of challenge and that is violence gripping our nations.

Prime Minister Rowley and myself, I think we had a very good conversation as to the directions governments can take.”

The Jamaican Prime Minister said he’s hopeful that these talks will bear fruit with a greater policy thrust towards treating with the challenges facing both nations.