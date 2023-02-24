Holetown Festival pays off for vendors Loop Barbados

It literally paid off for some vendors at the recently concluded Holetown Festival.

As the festivities on the penultimate day drew to a close, Loop News spoke with a few vendors shortly after 9 pm were still attracting late-night browsers along the western stretch.

Winston Worrell, who manned a horticultural stall filled with different plants, told Loop that his stall was set up from as early as 9 am on Saturday.

He reported that Saturday proved to be bountiful. “Sales were pretty good today. There was good traffic,” he indicated.

Although there was a decline in the sales during the actual street parade Worrell stated that things steadily “picked back up” after.

Worrell said that the stall was a combined operation of two plant nurseries, Natty Ted Plant Nursery and Marque Nursery, which were both located in Upper Carlton, St James. On display were a number of colourful standing and hanging plants which he said attracted a number of customers.

“My main sellers were desert roses, herbs and indoor plants, he stated.

Another vendor, who had an array of locally made accessories, told Loop she also recorded a satisfactory number of sales.

Deborah Hall, the operator of Dee’s Lion Den in Temple Yard, St Michael shared that she “had a lot of tourists, locals, everybody” and that sales were “good”.

Hall, who has participated in the Holetown Festival for more than 30 years, said customers gravitated towards the anklets, bracelets and rings throughout the day. She divulged that she used a mixture of both locally- and foreign-sourced materials for her handmade creations.

Just a few feet away Ordene Husbands, shared that majority of her customers were tourists but her sales varied according to the products. The vendor, who would usually be found at Browne’s Beach, had several items including apparel, accessories and souvenirs on display.

When Loop spoke to Husbands, she said she would be staying on location and sleeping in her stall to prepare for the next day’s activities.

The Holetown Festival, which was a week-long celebration, included a street parade and an open craft fair. It attracted a variety of entrepreneurs who took full advantage of the opportunity to ply their different trades and offer their wares for sale.