Holder hits unbeaten 81 but South Africa lead West Indies by 73 Loop Barbados

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa led West Indies by 73 runs at stumps on the second day of the second test as only Jason Holder put up any resistance against the home team bowlers on Thursday.

Holder hit 81 not out at No. 8 but West Indies were still all out for 251 in their first innings, well behind South Africa’s 320.

South Africa faced just three overs in their second innings before stumps was called, reaching 4-0. The Proteas will be targeting a big lead at the Wanderers on Friday and the chance to sweep the two-test series 2-0.

Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee, who is playing in just his second test, led the home battery with 3-41 as West Indies struggled on what is a decent batting pitch.

Kagiso Rabada and spinner Simon Harmer collected two wickets each and it would have been much worse for the West Indies without a 58-run stand for the last wicket between Holder and Gudakesh Motie (17).

They ensured the tourists crawled past 250 when it looked unlikely they’d reach 200. Motie finally fell to Harmer when he miscued a big heave and was caught by South Africa captain Temba Bavuma.

Holder was unbeaten and thumped eight fours and four sixes in a stirring counterattack to give West Indies some late momentum, although it wasn’t quite enough to avoid a first-innings deficit for the visiting team.

South Africa started the second day on 311-7 in their first innings and the West Indies’ bowlers made swift work of the tail.

Kyle Mayers struck to remove Heinrich Klaasen with the third ball of the day and finished with 3-32 and the West Indies needed just three overs to take the last three wickets and end the South Africa innings.

South Africa’s 320 was largely thanks to scores of 96 from opener Aiden Markram and 85 from Rory de Zorzi on the first day.