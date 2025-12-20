Hodge’s dogged century leads WI resistance against New Zealand

Kavem Hodge scored a resilient, unbeaten century as West Indies made New Zealand toil for the entire day in a rare show of commitment by their batsmen, to leave the third Test interestingly poised after three days.

Hodge ended the day on 109 not out, his second Test century and first in over 17 months, to help propel the visitors to 381 for six at the Bay Oval, still some 194 runs in arrears of New Zealand’s massive first innings total of 575 for eight declared.

However, what is worrisome for the Windies is the fact that they may be without the services of both the inspirational Shai Hope and Kemar Roach.

There has been no sign of Hope yet, their best batter, who is reportedly unwell and holed up in the team’s hotel since Friday, while Roach’s availability for the remainder of the match is questionable after he suffered a hamstring injury on the opening day while bowling.

If they are unable to bat, it would mean only Jayden Seales remains.

Luckily for the Windies, Hodge’s efforts along with those of the top and middle order, ensured they avoided the follow-on, although they will be hoping to make further inroads when play resumes on Sunday’s fourth day.

Despite their commendable performance with the bat thus far, several West Indies batsmen would have been disappointed not to have pushed on after getting promising starts.

Resuming the day in a strong position of 110 without loss, New Zealand struck early when pacer Jacob Duffy had John Campbell caught at second slip in the day’s third over, with the left-hander failing to add to his overnight score of 45.

Hodge joined Brandon King at the crease, and the pair looked comfortable until Duffy bowled the latter off his pads with an inswinger for 63 to reduce the visitors to 140 for two.

Hodge, who started nervously, began to find his rhythm and when pacer Michael Rae served up three poor deliveries, he was hit for three successive boundaries, the last, a crunching pull that raced away to the midwicket boundary in the blink of an eye.

He brought up his half century just before lunch, and together with Tevin Imlach, shared a 66-run partnership to take the score to 206 for two at the break.

But as has been the case throughout the entire series, the West Indies lost a wicket almost immediately after the restart, with Imlach being caught behind chasing a wide delivery from Rae to be out for 27.

Alick Athanaze looked in superb nick in his knock of 45 off 57 balls, dominating a 61-run stand for the fourth wicket with Hodge.

However, with a half century imminent, Athanaze was unlucky to be bowled by spinner Ajaz Patel by a wide delivery down the leg side that ricocheted off his leg and onto the stumps, to leave the score 267 for four.

Hodge all the while continued to trudge on, and by the tea interval he had reached 83, with the Windies 310 for four.

Similar to Athanaze, Justin Greaves look untroubled during his innings of 43, combining with Hodge to add 81 crucial runs for the fifth wicket.

In search of a bowler to break the partnership, New Zealand captain Tom Latham turned to part-time spinner Daryl Mitchell, and he responded by trapping Greaves lbw with a full, straight delivery that the batsman played all around.

And when skipper Roston Chase’s nightmare tour continued when he was trapped lbw by Patel for just two, the West Indies were in danger of not avoiding the follow on at 351 for six.

Hodge. who survived some nervous moments in the 90s, including being hit in the groin and having to seek medical attention, eventually reached three figures with an audacious pull of Rae for four.

His unbroken 30-run partnership with Phillip took the Windies past the follow-on score of 375, but they will be hoping for much more come Sunday, including the services of Hope and Roach to carry on the fight.

Hodge has so far faced 254 balls and hit 14 boundaries in his unbeaten knock. (CMC)