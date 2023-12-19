Hitmaker Celine Dion ‘no longer has control over muscles’ Loop Barbados

Celine Dion “no longer has control over her muscles”, according to her sister Claudette Dion.

Claudette, 75, has shared a health update for her sister, who is currently battling a rare neurological disorder called Stiff-Person Syndrome.

“She’s working hard, but she doesn’t have control over her muscles. What breaks my heart is that she’s always been disciplined,” Claudette told Canadian outlet 7 Jours.

“She’s always worked hard. Our mother always told her, ‘You’re going to do it well, you’re going to do it properly’,” she continued, adding, “it’s true that in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don’t know.”

Stiff-Person Syndrome is a progressive and incurable condition which severely impacts mobility.

“The vocal cords are muscles, and the heart is also a muscle. This is what comes to get me. Because it’s (a) one out of a million case; the scientists haven’t done that much research because it didn’t affect that many people.”

Claudette, also a singer, noted that her sibling, 55, has received a huge amount of support since announcing her diagnosis in December 2022.

“Some people have lost hope, because it’s an illness that isn’t well known.

If only you knew the number of phone calls the Foundation (Fondation Maman Dion) gets about Celine!

“People tell us they love her, and they’re praying for her. She gets so many messages, presents and blessed crucifixes.”

The ‘My Heart Will Go On’ hitmaker had to cancel her world tour as a result of her diagnosis. She made her first public appearance in three and half years when she attended a hockey game in Las Vegas in November.