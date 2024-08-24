History making Tridents into CFU final

The Barbados Under 14 Boys football team created history yesterday at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Arima, Trinidad.

The young Tridents defeated Turks & Caicos 3-0 to earn a place in the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Challenge Series Tier II final- the first international final for the country.

Barbados has taken the tournament by storm, accomplishing five victories in five matches to earn their spot in the final.

With group wins versus St Vincent & the Grenadines (6-2), Guyana (6-2), Cayman Islands (4-1), Antigua & Barbuda (2-0). Barbados brushed aside their opponents from Turks & Caicos to move on to the grand finale.

Turks & Caicos made it difficult for the Tridents in the early stages, pressing them high up the pitch, and being aggressive in the midfield, where they doubled team Barbados’ talisman Jamarco Johnson, who was the recipient of several challenges early on.

After a scrappy and goalless first half due to the weather and field conditions, as well as the pressure of the event, the second half seemed a bit more settled and open.

Barbados’ Amari Small scored and assisted twice on his way to earning the Player of the match award versus Turks & Caicos.

Barbados took an important lead in the 47th minute, when Johnson shrugged off his marker and crossed the ball in front of the opposing goal. Maleek Peters missed his effort, but the ball fell perfectly for Combermere School forward Amari Small whose left foot shot from inside the six-yard box was too powerful for Turks & Caicos goalkeeper Edwin Garland.

Small was in the mix again as he assisted Barbados’ second goal in the 47th minute.

Trey Barker was fouled just outside the penalty area on the right-hand side. Small took the resulting free-kick and picked out Barker’s run at the near post, and the Kickstart Rush midfielder turned the ball into the near post and beyond the left arm of Garland.

Maleek Peters sealed the deal for Barbados in the 63rd minute, courtesy of a key interception by Small. The ball then ricocheted to Peters who showed tremendous composure to pass the ball beyond the onrushing Garland and into the goal.

Barbados will take on Bermuda who defeated Anguilla 6-0 in the other semifinals later in the evening.

Tomorrow’s final will kick off at 2:30 pm at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Tobago.