History made again: Deejay Puffy signed to US Agency Loop Barbados

Fresh off his own Asia tour and having just shared a stage with Grammy-award winner and Hollywood Walk of Fame recipient Ashanti, Barbados’ Deejay Puffy is making history again as a young deejay from this rock to tick off another first, with his latest signing.

Puffy has now been signed to SKAM Artist, one of USA’s leading agencies founded and owned by Sujit Kundu.

Speaking to Loop News, Sujit said that with this move he has one huge hope and intention. “Can’t wait to make him a household name in the US.”

With this move, Puffy will join a roster with people like T-Pain, Lil Jon, Nick Canon, Blac Chyna, Amber Rose, DJ June, Deux and a slew of other big names on the international entertainment scene.

Sharing the news on his Instagram, Puffy, real name Andre Parris, could barely put his excitement into words. He wrote:

“The opportunity to show people around the world (especially coming where I’m from) that anything is possible once you put your heart to it is super important to me. As someone who considers themselves a cultural ambassador I’ve accepted the mission to lead by example and constantly push the boundaries that we think exist in the industry etc. Saying that, I’m proud to announce that I am joining the SKAM FAM ?? Officially signing to @skamartist and ready to take North America by storm in 2023 and beyond. Sujit you the man! ??? Thanks to everyone for your support

“Been a long time coming. 2023 North America bookings are OPEN!”

Then in his interview with Loop since publishing the news, Puffy explained how this new chapter became a reality.

He said that Sujit “reached out to me during the pandemic to do a Livestream on his SKAM Artist Twitch page.

“I accepted and the stream was received really well. From then, we kept in touch online, did more livestreams and eventually, when the pandemic was over, he invited me to his music summit and birthday celebration in LA called SKAM SUMMER.”

And before we say the rest was history, we made sure to ask Puffy if he thoroughly enjoyed the experience. To which he said, “I absolutely loved it there.

“The Music Summit is such a great experience and opportunity to connect with so many leaders in the industry – artists, DJs, A&Rs, label owners and more.”

The 2016 winner of the Red Bull Music 3Style World DJ Championship said at SKAM Summer he was made to “feel like a unicorn” thanks to Sujit, but that that wasn’t the only captivating point besides playing on the set, for Puffy, he said, “the inspiration and connections made at Sujit’s masterfully crafted Music Summit are priceless.”

Now, fast forward, with the background and foundation laid, Puffy explained how exactly he got to be the newest SKAM Artist client.

“Sujit expressed his interest in signing me to his agency while I was in Japan finishing up my annual Asia tour. I thought that completing the eight-show tour of Asia with included my own event at the #38 rated club in the world was enough, but when we finalized this decision I was really excited about what is to come and what this means for my career.

“To be able to join a roster with some of the biggest DJs and Artists in the world is huge for a DJ from not just Barbados, but the entire region and I’m looking forward to putting on for all of us and showing people how far we could really take this thing.

“A whole lot of history is going down here, and I’m grateful.”

And it seems to be a win-win partnership in Sujit’s mind as well. Sujit said, “He [Puffy] is an incredible talent and has so many friends within our existing roster, it was a natural fit.”