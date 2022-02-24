Historic declaration signed on roaming with telecom providers | Loop Barbados

The Declaration of St George’s – Towards the Reduction of Intra-CARICOM Roaming Charges was signed on February 23, 2022, in Grenada by Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell and representatives from Cable and Wireless and Digicel.

By way of this declaration, Digicel and Cable and Wireless commit to implementing the new roaming model which will be set out in their respective proposals.

Addressing the ceremony, Prime Minister Mitchell says the declaration means citizens will have options to use their mobile phones as they move freely within the Single Space at reduced costs.

Mitchell said:

“Our citizens will be able to travel without the fear of incurring the normal exorbitant charges for voice and data usage as they conduct business or keep in touch with loved ones. We firmly believe that this critical reduction in roaming charges will help drive digital commerce, regional integration and economic development, and will have an even greater impact when total elimination is achieved.”

The prime minister says the current unpredictable cost of mobile roaming deters CARICOM citizens from using their mobile phones as they travel throughout the region.

Dr Mitchell says citizens and policymakers welcome today’s declaration as it would make roaming charges more transparent, predictable and affordable within this single space.

Giving some history into the occasion, Prime Minister Mitchell says with a mandate from CARICOM Heads of Government, the CARICOM Negotiating Team, began discussions with representatives of Digicel and CWC in August last year.

The objective was to identify effective and feasible measures to totally eliminate roaming charges among the CARICOM member states, in order to ensure the predictability, transparency and affordability of mobile phone charges and to improve the experience of Caribbean nationals.

The Declaration of St George’s which was signed on Wednesday means they have partially achieved their objective and there is still some work to be done as they seek to achieve the optimal position – total elimination of roaming charges.

Parties to this declaration have agreed on an implementation timeframe between the second and third quarter of this year, giving consideration to the technical aspects of implementation and the public awareness campaigns that must take place.

Dr Mitchell adds: “As historic as today’s signing is, we still have some critical milestones ahead of us. Ideally, Caribbean leaders want to see the full elimination of roaming charges within the Caribbean Community and we will continue to push for this in the interest of our Caribbean people.”

The Prime Minister of Grenada acknowledged the support of his colleague from Barbados, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley who he says has been a champion and strong advocate for the total elimination of roaming charges in the region.

Dr Mitchell also acknowledged the President of the CTU, Melford Nicholas, who chaired the Ministerial Advisory Group and also acknowledged the support of the Chairman of Digicel, Denis O’ Brien and the Regional CEO of Cable and Wireless, Inge Smidts for their willingness to support this initiative from the outset.