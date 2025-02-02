Hinkson: I will continue to be of service

Edmund Hinkson has declined to either confirm or deny that he is in line for a diplomatic posting.

Rumours have been making the rounds on social media that the Senior Counsel, who is the Member of Parliament for St James North, is likely to take over as the High Commissioner to London in another two months.

“Under the Constitution, the only person who can decide on diplomatic postings is the Prime Minister. I have said that I will not be offering myself next election. In good time, we will see . . . I have always been involved in public service in Barbados and I will continue to be of service to the people of Barbados whether in or out of Government through NGOs,” Hinkson told the Sunday Sun yesterday.

Replacement

In December during the Christmas celebrations in St James North, Hinkson announced he was not returning to elective politics and introduced former diplomat in Geneva, Senator Chad Blackman as his replacement. At the time he did not say what prompted his decision.

Hinkson has been credited as the force behind the recent transformational laws related to people with disabilities having chaired the National Advisory Committee to Guide the Establishment of a Commission for Improving the Lives of Persons with Disabilities. Its 2023 report forms the basis of proposed legislation for greater inclusion of the disabled

community.

He also chaired the Joint Select Committee (Standing) on the contentious Cybercrime Bill, 2024 and the Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters (Amendment) Bill, 2024 which have been fiercely debated by interest groups and members of the public with claims of attempts to muzzle the critics of Government. The Bills were passed in the House of Assembly but did not make it through the Senate.

Hinkson has represented the constituency since 2013 when he replaced another attorney, Rawle Eastmond on the Barbados Labour Party ticket.

“I will continue to be of service to the people of Barbados after I am no longer Member of Parliament for St James North,” he reiterated when pressed on what would be his next move after exiting elective politics.

The three-time elected MP was appointed Minister of Home Affairs when the BLP first came to power in a clean sweep in 2018 but was eventually removed from that post. (AC)