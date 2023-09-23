Hindsbury Primary students learn composting tips on Arbor Day Loop Barbados

The students at the Hindsbury Primary School were educated and enlightened about the plant cycle as they observed Arbor Day on September 22.

In honour of the Arbor Day, fruit trees were planted on the premises of the Hamlet Gap, St Michael institution by pupils.

While integrating the theme for academic year, ‘Cultivating An Attitude of Excellence’, the students were taught about the importance of trees to the environment.

The festivities kickstarted at general assembly with a presentation and quiz conducted by science teacher Delisle Bascombe which focused on the significance of Arbor Day.

Throughout the day, classes planted trees donated by the Soil Conservation Unit and the National Conservation Commission. The donated trees included sea grape, starfruit, guava, sugar apple and golden apple.

Art and Composition teacher, Susan Forde, who coordinated the event, said she was very pleased with the students’ response to the activities. She shared that the children were eager to get their hands dirty – digging, planting and watering the new saplings.

Forde noted students were already creating rosters for watering and planning around how school meals waste [fruits and vegetables] could be composted to feed the trees.