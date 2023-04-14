Hinds appointed Supreme Court judge Loop Barbados

The Supreme Court of Barbados has announced the appointment of attorney-at-law, Fiona Hinds to the post of Acting Justice of the Supreme Court of Barbados.

Hinds is an attorney-at-law with 29 years call to the bar. She is also a part-time lecturer at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill, with 29 years teaching experience, having tutored business law in the Faculty of Management Studies and later tutoring and lecturing both at undergraduate and postgraduate levels in the Faculty of Law, Cave Hill Campus.

Justice Hinds, whose appointment took effect on April 4, will act as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Barbados until further notice.