Highs and Lows of Barbados football in 2023 Loop Barbados

We are mere days from the final whistle of 2023, and it has been a year of achievements and disappointments in the Barbados football circle.

While we look forward to 2024 with optimism, let us look back at the times which brought us joy and identify those moments we never want to experience again, because as the adage goes “you can’t really know where you’re going, until you know where you have been.”

Here is a look at some of the highs and lows of Barbados football 2023.

Highs:

As they always say, ladies first.

In January, senior national player Cheyana Burnett-Griffith became the first Barbadian-born female player to sign for a professional club, when she signed for English club Hartlepool United and helped them earn promotion to the North East Regional Women’s Premier Division.

Cheyanna Burnett-Griffith

Former youth national forward Abiola Grant signed to Croatian professional football club NK SolinThe Barbados Football Association (BFA) and the Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) struck a deal to broadcast the BFA Premier League.Nineteen-year-old Tajio James and Eighteen-year-old Nadre Butcher announced themselves on the senior international stage.

The diminutive-duo were Barbados’ top performers when we faced regional neighbours Grenada in an international friendly series.

Butcher scored one goal in the three matches but was a livewire and a consistent threat in each game, however it was James who stole the series with three goals in three matches.

James scored his debut senior international goal in a 1-1 tie on the opening day, and he followed that up with a brace in the following game.

Tajio James

The BFA Women’s Premier League returned after a lengthy absence.The BFA Coaching Education department hosted the inaugural BFA C License in May, which featured a number of familiar faces. Former national captains Norman Forde, Barry Skeete, and Gregory “Lalu” Goodridge were participants in the historic event.In June, Tridents golden boy Thierry Gale became the first Barbadian-born professional footballer to reach double-digits for goal tally in a single season in Europe, when he scored against Telavi FC in the Georgian Premier League.The BFA joins the FIFA Football for Schools Programme.

Participants of the inaugural BFA C License Coaching Course

Thierry Gale wins award for player of the second half of the season in the Georgian Premier League.Also in June, UEFA Champions League winner and former Liverpool Football Club captain Jordan Henderson stays in shape and trains at the BFA Wildey Turf.Thierry Gale completes a record-breaking move for a Barbadian footballer, moving from FC Dila Gori to Austrian outfit SK Rapid Wien, for a fee of $1.7 million BDS.Assistant referee Kevon Clarke officiated in the Concacaf Caribbean Club Shield final.The Barbados U15 boys reached the quarterfinals of the Concacaf U15 Boys competition held in August in Curacao.

The Barbados U15 Boys team made the quarterfinals of the Concacaf U15 Boys Championship in Curacao.

Weymouth Wales completed an unprecedented treble. The Carrington Village club won the BFA Premier League, BFA Champions Cup and BFA Republic Cup.Weymouth Wales women secured the double-crown in their debut appearance on the football circuit.

Lows:

The highlight of the slumps has to be the senior men’s demotion from the Concacaf Nations League, League B.

After escaping demotion in the previous season, courtesy of technical adjustment, the Tridents were relegated to League C after losing each of their six matches.

Barbados surrendered a 2-1 lead and were defeated by Montserrat 3-2 for the first time in front of a sold-out home crowd in September.

Barbados V Montserrat

A perennial powerhouse of local football Claytons Kola Tonic Notre Dame were relegated for the first time from topflight football.Barbados was scheduled to face Concacaf “big boys” Honduras in an international friendly in June in Louisiana, however, after arriving and settling in their accommodation, the match was suspended due to the opponent’s dissatisfaction with the conditions.The BFA Premier League stretched for eight months (January until August), particularly due to many postponements, therefore losing the hype and interest of what began as an extremely exciting and intriguing event.The BFA Women’s Premier League returned but with lackluster interest, particularly due to little or no marketing and promotion.

There were some exciting matches and some new stars emerged, but these events escaped the eye and knowledge of John Public.

Despite leading the goal chart in the BFA Premier League, Zeco Edmee could not save his team, Claytons Kola Tonic Notre Dame from demotion.

The Gregory “Lalu” Goodridge Academy was born, along with the BFA Career Hub, however, there has been an absence of activity from either entity.The once upon a time, particularly useful and informational website vanquished into oblivion, leaving many football lovers, enthusiasts, journalists, and players searching tirelessly for scores, schedules, outstanding performers, and any other relevant football information.

Dishon “Eto’o” Howell

In May, the long-serving General Secretary joined the list of resignations, as he departed his managerial post in the football association.August was a sad time for domestic football, as rising star, outstanding footballer Dishon “Eto’o” Howell lost his battle with cancer at 21-years-old.

Happy New Year from the Loop Sports desk and may 2024 be a year of efficiency, enthusiasm and positive consequences.