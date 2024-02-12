High-Surf Advisory: West coast beachgoers warned Loop Barbados

Barbados now has a high surf advisory in effect for western coastlines.

Issued by the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS), this alert message is valid from noon today, Monday, February 12, 2024, and will be updated at 6pm tomorrow, Tuesday, February 13, 2024, or sooner if conditions warrant.

What is a High Surf Advisory?

A High Surf Advisory is issued when breaking wave action poses or is forecast to pose a threat to life and property within the surf zone during the next 36 hours.

Reason

A broad area of low pressure in the far northern Atlantic is generating above-normal swells which are propagating into the marine waters of the eastern Caribbean. Since Friday, February 9, 2024, there has been an increase in surf activity along the western coastlines of the island. It is recommended to use beaches with an on-duty lifeguard. This activity is expected to persist into Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

Advice

Exercise extreme caution at the beaches, particularly along the western coasts.

If venturing into the water, ensure there is an on-duty lifeguard.

Secure objects that can be swept away by the breaking wave activity.