High surf advisory issued after two West coast drownings Loop Barbados

Barbados now has a high-surf advisory in effect.

Persons are being warned to not simply be aware but to be prepared for unusual marine conditions.

The alert message, issued by the Government Information Service to media tonight, is valid from 7:30 pm today, September 18, 2023, through to 6 pm, September 19, 2023.

According to the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) a high-surf advisory is issued when breaking wave action poses or is forecast to pose a threat to life and property within the surf zone

during the next 36 hours.

A high-surf advisory is in effect for above-normal breaking waves within the surf zone and along the beaches of the west coast of

Barbados due to northerly swells.

Small craft operators and sea bathers along the west coast should exercise extreme caution as large breaking waves and strong currents

within the surf zone and along the shore may become life-threatening, particularly during times of high tide.

Two suspected drownings were reported along the west coast today, between 9:15am and 11am. The body of a deceased male was recovered at Brandons Beach and a female was seen afloat at Heywoods, some two hours later, in a separate incident.

Advice:

– Avoid sea-bathing in these areas until the advisory and all cautions have been lifted.

– Properly secure vessels anchored offshore.

– In areas where this advisory is not in effect ensure that there is a lifeguard on duty and be mindful of the warning flags along the

beaches.

– Waves may not look excessive at times and could be deceiving, be mindful of strong currents and sudden pick up of breaking waves.