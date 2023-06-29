High probability of dust haze across Barbados Loop Barbados

A dust haze alert has not been issued, but the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) is telling Barbadians and visitors on island to be aware of Saharan Dust today.

The dust haze forecast for Barbados today, Thursday, June 29, states a layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

The BMS posted the forecast for this morning and afternoon with an 80 per cent confidence.

Meanwhile, the same forecast remains for tonight but with 60 per cent confidence.

What to expect?

Residents, visitors, and marine users should be aware of some slight reduction to visibility due to dust haze

Skies will appear slightly yellowish during the day, due to the presence of the dust haze

Advice from BMS

Persons with respiratory issues or allergies should ensure that they travel with, or have close at-hand all prescribed medications including inhalers.

Marine users should monitor the situation closely, along with the forecast for any possible deterioration.