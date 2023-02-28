High demand for Guyana products in Barbados Loop Barbados

There is a growing demand for Guyana’s products and services from the Barbadian population.

As Barbadians flocked last weekend to Agrofest 2023 at Queen’s Park, the contingent from Guyana were awed by the local response to their products. Some booths such as Guy-America Furniture were sold out by midday.

Forty-two Guyanese businesses across various sectors attended the three-day agricultural exhibition. Crafts from the indigenous communities in Region 1 and Region 9 of Guyana were also on sale.

Gavin Bovell, trade and investment representative for the Guyana Office for Investment based in Barbados, told Loop News this heightened interest amplified following the signing of the Saint Barnabas Accord in 2021.

Guyana’s President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, while attending the 43rd CARICOM Heads of Government Conference, signed the Accord which signalled their strengthening relationship in agriculture and food security, manufacturing, trade, tourism and international transport, education, and security.

“With the signing of the Saint Barnabas Accord with Prime Minister Mottley and President Ali, the Saint Banabas Accord has deepened that relationship and made it easier for the private sector to really engage with one another which is why we are seeing some of the successes that we are seeing now with produce being able to enter the market much more easily,” Bovell remarked.

Bovell noted that Barbados’ trade partnership with Guyana transcends a decade, however, ties have strengthened with organisations such as the Barbados Agricultural Society (BAS) and the private sector within the last couple of years.

This was Guyana’s second consecutive year at Agrofest and several businesses attracted the attention of local distributors. Bovell revealed that Only Coconuts, an organic, non-GMO, FDA approved brand which produces coconut chips, flour, oil, etc is now in local supermarkets through the Armstrong Agencies.

Additionally, in response to the extraordinary number of requests from visitors at the exhibition, Guy-America Furniture has plans to establish a warehouse in Barbados.

“[Guyanese] companies have made the decision to really commit to the Barbadian public and have a presence based here in Barbados to more effectively serve the market and to give more value to the Barbadian consumer,” Bovell noted.

The trade and investment representative for Guyana, disclosed that beyond products, there will soon be an exchange of culture.

“We are actually in talks with the NCF [National Cultural Foundation] about engaging with our indigenous community to have that cultural exchange and to share knowledge and to help develop products in the cultural richness in both societies,” he revealed.

On the agricultural front, Bovell said Guyana has ramped up its investment in growing ‘high-valued’ crops such as cauliflower and the farmers are ready for export.

“We can expect more direct partnerships and involvement from both Barbados and Guyanese companies,” he continued.