High Court judge rules new Senate is properly constituted | Loop Barbados

Senate was given the green light to operate with 18.

Madame Justice Cecily Chase ruled today, Monday, March 14, that the Senate was properly constituted after five weeks of hearings in the High Court.

The case against Attorney General Dale Marshall was brought to the forefront by former attorney general Adriel Brathwaite. Brathwaite contended that according to the Constitution of Barbados, the Upper Chamber could not be held with less than 21 people.

Following today’s ruling, Attorney General Marshall said that he was “delighted” that a resolution was made.

“We had contended from the very outset that the Senate was properly constituted, but a pillar of our democracy is the right of every citizen to test the decisions of Government in the High Court. We have more than ably met that challenge brought by Mr Brathwaite, a former Attorney General, and this decision clears the way for the work of the Senate to begin in this Parliamentary term,” said the Attorney General.

Marshall noted that new Senators were eager to sit in the Upper House and get down to “the business of government”.

“There are several new Senators who are chomping at the bit to participate in national debate through the work of the Senate, and are now free to do so without pending court proceedings clouding the integrity of the sittings of that Upper House.

“While there was never any impediment to the Senate doing its work, understandably there are some who felt discomfort at the prospect of the Senate meeting at a time when its’ very ability to meet and its legitimacy was being challenged in our High Court. This is now behind us and the business of government must continue,” he said.

“Let me thank the Government’s legal team, which came together in a very short space of time and which grappled with the many complex legal issues raised by the case, including thousands of pages of legal materials, and dealt with them comprehensively,” the Attorney General added.