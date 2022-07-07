Hero CPL 2022 squads confirmed | Loop Barbados

Following the completion of the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League draft the teams for this year’s tournament have been confirmed.

The biggest move of the draft saw Shai Hope sign for the Guyana Amazon Warriors where he will join Ronsford Beaton and Veerasammy Permaul.

Rahkeem Cornwall has moved from the Saint Lucia Kings to join the Barbados Royals. The Royals also picked up exciting young batter Teddy Bishop and seamer Nyeem Young.

The Jamaica Tallawahs picked up Trinidadian batter Amir Jangoo and experienced Barbadian seam bowler Raymon Reifer.

The St Kitts & Nevis Patriots re-drafted Joshua da Silva and Jon Russ Jaggesar and they have brought in Keacy Carty and Jaden Carmichael.

Saint Lucia Kings have picked up Ackeem Auguste who captained West Indies at the 2022 Under-19 Cricket World Cup along with Preston McSween and Leroy Lugg.

Trinbago Knight Riders re-drafted the experienced Khary Pierre along with fellow Trinidadians Anderson Phillip and Terrence Hinds.

Saint Lucia Kings and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots each have one overseas spot yet to be filled, these players will be announced in the coming weeks.

With the draft now completed the teams for the 2022 Hero CPL are as follows:

* Qasim Akram will be with Patriots until September 12 when he will be replaced by Wanindu Hasaranga

+ Ravi Rampaul will be with the Knight Riders until September 12 when he will be replaced by Maheesh Theekshana

(R) RETAINED (S) SIGNED (D) DRAFTED

First started in 2013, the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is a franchise-based T20 format cricket tournament that combines two of the most compelling aspects of Caribbean life – dramatic cricket and a vibrant Carnival atmosphere.

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots are the current Hero CPL champions and the other competing teams are Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Jamaica Tallawahs, Saint Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders.

The 2022 men’s Hero CPL tournament will take place from August 31 to September 30.

The host countries for 2022 will be St Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, Trinidad & Tobago and Guyana.

In 2022 there will be the first running of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) which will feature Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders. The WCPL will take place in St Kitts & Nevis from August 31 to September 4.