Here’s the vaccination schedule for June 27 – July 3 | Loop Barbados

The Immunisation Unit advises the public to take advantage of the COVID-19 vaccines which will be available at various polyclinics and sites from Monday, June 27, to Sunday, July 3.

Monday, June 27

Branford Taitt Polyclinic, Black Rock, St. Michael – 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.Glebe Polyclinic, The Glebe, St. George – 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.Eunice Gibson Polyclinic, Warrens, St. Michael – 2:00 to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 28

Branford Taitt Polyclinic, Black Rock, St. Michael – 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.Building No.2, Harbour Industrial Park, St. Michael – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.Glebe Polyclinic, The Glebe, St. George – 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.Winston Scott Polyclinic, Jemmotts Lane, St. Michael – 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.Edgar Cochrane Polyclinic, Wildey, St. Michael – 1:00 to 3:30 p.m.Eunice Gibson Polyclinic, Warrens, St. Michael – 2:00 to 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 29

Branford Taitt Polyclinic, Black Rock, St. Michael – 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.St. Philip Polyclinic, Six Roads, St. Philip – 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.Winston Scott Polyclinic, Jemmotts Lane, St. Michael – 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.Maurice Byer Polyclinic, Station Hill, St. Peter – 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.Glebe Polyclinic, The Glebe, St. George – 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.Eunice Gibson Polyclinic, Warrens, St. Michael – 2:00 to 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 30

Branford Taitt Polyclinic, Black Rock, St. Michael – 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.Building No.2, Harbour Industrial Park, St. Michael – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.Edgar Cochrane Polyclinic, Wildey, St. Michael – 1:00 to 3:30 p.m.Glebe Polyclinic, The Glebe, St. George – 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Friday, July 1

David Thompson Health and Social Services Complex, Glebe Land, St. John – 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.Maurice Byer Polyclinic, Station Hill, St. Peter – 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.Branford Taitt Polyclinic, Black Rock, St. Michael – 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.Building No. 2, Harbour Industrial Park, St. Michael – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.Pegwell Community Church, Pegwell Boggs Main Road, Christ Church – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.Glebe Polyclinic, The Glebe, St. George – 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 2

No vaccination sites will be operating.

Sunday, July 3

Building No. 2, Harbour Industrial Park, St. Michael – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Pfizer, Sinopharm and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at the polyclinics and vaccination centres at the scheduled times only. Students 12 to 18 years may visit any of the locations listed to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Persons who wish to receive their first dose are advised to walk with their identification card. Those eligible for second doses should also travel with their blue vaccination card.

Booster shots for the Pfizer and Sinopharm vaccines will also be available for eligible persons who had their second injection six months ago or longer. Students 12 years and older are now eligible for the Pfizer booster.

At present, second boosters are available for people 50 years and older as well as for those who are immuno-compromised; healthcare workers and other frontline workers, four months after the first booster.

Persons receiving boosters may present either their blue vaccination card or vaccination certificate and valid photo identification. Those who were fully vaccinated overseas must also provide their vaccination cards and valid photo identification (passport or identification card).