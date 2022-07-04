Here’s the COVID-19 vaccination schedule for July 4 – 10 | Loop Barbados

·7 min read
Barbados News
Barbados News
Paul Henry

2 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Members of the public have been advised that COVID-19 vaccines will be administered at various polyclinics and vaccination sites from Monday, July 4 to Sunday, July 10. Please see the locations and times below.

Monday, July 4

Glebe Polyclinic, The Glebe, St George – 8:30 to 11:30 amEunice Gibson Polyclinic, Warrens, St Michael – 8:30 am to noonBranford Taitt Polyclinic, Black Rock, St Michael – 9:30 am to 3:00 pm

Tuesday, July 5

Glebe Polyclinic, The Glebe, St George – 8:30 to 11:30 amEunice Gibson Polyclinic, Warrens, St Michael – 8:30 am to noonBranford Taitt Polyclinic, Black Rock, St Michael – 9:30 am to 3:00 pmBuilding No.2, Harbour Industrial Park, St Michael – 10:00 am to 2:00 pmEdgar Cochrane Polyclinic, Wildey, St Michael – 1:00 to 3:30 pm

Wednesday, July 6

Glebe Polyclinic, The Glebe, St. George – 8:30 to 11:30 amEunice Gibson Polyclinic, Warrens, St Michael – 8:30 am to noonBranford Taitt Polyclinic, Black Rock, St Michael – 9:30 am to 3:00 pmWinston Scott Polyclinic, Jemmotts Lane, St Michael – 1:00 to 3:00 pmMaurice Byer Polyclinic, Station Hill, St Peter – 1:00 to 4:00 pm

Thursday, July 7

Branford Taitt Polyclinic, Black Rock, St Michael – 9:30 am to 3:00 pmBuilding No.2, Harbour Industrial Park, St Michael – 10:00 am to 2:00 pmEdgar Cochrane Polyclinic, Wildey, St Michael – 1:00 to 3:30 pm

Friday, July 8

Glebe Polyclinic, The Glebe, St George – 8:30 to 11:30 amDavid Thompson Health and Social Services Complex, Glebe Land, St. John – 9:00 am to 3:00 pmBranford Taitt Polyclinic, Black Rock, St Michael – 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 pmBuilding No.2, Harbour Industrial Park, St Michael – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 pmPegwell Community Church, Pegwell Boggs Main Road, Christ Church – 10:00 am to 2:00 pmMaurice Byer Polyclinic, Station Hill, St Peter – 9:00 am to 4:00 pm

Saturday, July 9

No vaccination sites operating.

Sunday, July 10

Building No. 2, Harbour Industrial Park, St Michael – 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

The Pfizer, Sinopharm and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at the polyclinics and vaccination centres at the scheduled times only. Students 12 to 18 years may visit any of the locations listed to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Persons who wish to receive their first dose are advised to walk with their identification cards. Those eligible for second doses should also travel with their blue vaccination card.

Booster shots for the Pfizer and Sinopharm vaccines will also be available for eligible persons who had their second injection six months ago or longer. Students 12 years and older are now eligible for the Pfizer booster.

At present, second boosters are available for people 50 years and older as well as for those who are immuno-compromised; healthcare workers and other frontline workers, four months after the first booster. Persons receiving boosters may present either their blue vaccination card or vaccination certificate and valid photo identification.

Those who were fully vaccinated overseas must also provide their vaccination cards and valid photo identification (passport or identification card).

